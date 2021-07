Even With The Economy Down, The Pandemic Sparked A Small Business Boom In America During the COVID-19 crisis, almost 7 million Americans have started new businesses. Though an all time record, it's not unusual for such conditions to make people hungry to start their own thing.

Even With The Economy Down, The Pandemic Sparked A Small Business Boom In America During the COVID-19 crisis, almost 7 million Americans have started new businesses. Though an all time record, it's not unusual for such conditions to make people hungry to start their own thing.