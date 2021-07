Transportation Tie-Ups Are Causing Headaches For The Export Business The bottlenecks aren't just making it hard for Americans to get their hands on imported products. They're also hurting exporters whose containers may leave U.S. ports empty.

Business Transportation Tie-Ups Are Causing Headaches For The Export Business