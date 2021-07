How Unemployment Can Disproportionately Affect Neighboring States The recovery from the pandemic-induced recession can differ from state to state. We dig into the reasons behind the vast disparities in jobless rates in New Hampshire and neighboring Massachusetts.

Economy How Unemployment Can Disproportionately Affect Neighboring States How Unemployment Can Disproportionately Affect Neighboring States Listen · 3:54 3:54 The recovery from the pandemic-induced recession can differ from state to state. We dig into the reasons behind the vast disparities in jobless rates in New Hampshire and neighboring Massachusetts. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor