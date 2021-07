There Are Objections To The Proposed Flint Water Crisis Settlement A federal judge is considering final approval of a $641 million settlement of lawsuits tied to the Flint Water Crisis, but some who are involved are raising objections to key elements of the deal.

There Are Objections To The Proposed Flint Water Crisis Settlement There Are Objections To The Proposed Flint Water Crisis Settlement Listen · 3:38 3:38 A federal judge is considering final approval of a $641 million settlement of lawsuits tied to the Flint Water Crisis, but some who are involved are raising objections to key elements of the deal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor