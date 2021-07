Sulfur-Crested Cockatoos In Sydney Learn How To Pry Open Garbage Bins The journal Science explains how Cockatoos are getting good at opening trash can lids. The birds learn from each other how to open the lid, hold it and walk along the side before flipping it over.

Animals Sulfur-Crested Cockatoos In Sydney Learn How To Pry Open Garbage Bins Sulfur-Crested Cockatoos In Sydney Learn How To Pry Open Garbage Bins Listen · 0:28 0:28 The journal Science explains how Cockatoos are getting good at opening trash can lids. The birds learn from each other how to open the lid, hold it and walk along the side before flipping it over.