Education Atlanta Teenagers Make History At Harvard Debate Competition Atlanta Teenagers Make History At Harvard Debate Competition Two high school students from Atlanta made history at the prestigious Harvard International Debate Competition. Jayla Jackson and Emani Stanton are the first duo of Black females to win.