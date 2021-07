Instagram Influencer Raises Money For Piano Player Who Needs Dialysis When author/podcaster Carlos Whittaker met Tonee Carter, a piano player at Atlanta's airport, he learned Carter has kidney disease. With the help of his followers, Whittaker raised $60,000 for Carter.

National Instagram Influencer Raises Money For Piano Player Who Needs Dialysis Instagram Influencer Raises Money For Piano Player Who Needs Dialysis Listen · 0:28 0:28 When author/podcaster Carlos Whittaker met Tonee Carter, a piano player at Atlanta's airport, he learned Carter has kidney disease. With the help of his followers, Whittaker raised $60,000 for Carter. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor