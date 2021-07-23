The News Roundup for July 23, 2021

The Delta variant is ripping its way through the United States, where it now accounts for 83 percent of new U.S. Covid-19 cases. Florida now averages 6,000 new cases per day, the highest rate of any U.S. state.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two Republican selections for the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. The two GOP representatives in question have engaged with theories that the 2020 election was rigged.

A federal judge in Texas ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful and suspended new applicants to the program.

As disasters strike around the world, calls for action on climate change intensify. At least 25 people are dead in China after the heaviest rains in 1,000 years flooded streets and trains. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is facing tough questions after rising waters killed 197 people in Germany. And in Nigeria, local media outlets say 4,000 people have been displaced by flooding.

The Chinese Communist Party rejected a World Health Organization plan to study the origins of Covid-19. The news is concerning given that the head of the WHO says the world is in the early stages of another wave. The failure to share vaccines has led to a "two-track pandemic" where countries with vaccines are opening up, while those without are shutting down.

Liverpool – home of The Beatles – became the third site in the history of UNESCO to have its designation as a world heritage site revoked. The U.N. says the city's development of its docks and waters means the city has lost some of its history.



Eva McKend, Phil Mattingly, and Maggie Fox join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Paul Danahar, Nina-Maria Potts, and Nick Schifrin join us for the discussion of global headlines.



