Cleveland's MLB Team Changes Its Name To Guardians After Years Of Backlash

Cleveland's Major League Baseball team has changed its name to the Guardians, ridding itself of a previous name that many found highly offensive.

The team announced the name change on Twitter on Friday morning, posting a two-minute video narrated by actor Tom Hanks.

The team was formerly known as the Cleveland Indians. The new name will be used following the end of the 2021 season.