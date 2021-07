A Drift-Prone Weedkiller Still Damages Crops And Trees, Despite Attempts To Stop It A drift-prone herbicide called dicamba continues to plague the Midwest, despite promises to end the problem from the chemical's backers. A top seed industry executive now has joined dicamba's critics.

Environment A Drift-Prone Weedkiller Still Damages Crops And Trees, Despite Attempts To Stop It A Drift-Prone Weedkiller Still Damages Crops And Trees, Despite Attempts To Stop It Listen · 4:00 4:00 A drift-prone herbicide called dicamba continues to plague the Midwest, despite promises to end the problem from the chemical's backers. A top seed industry executive now has joined dicamba's critics. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor