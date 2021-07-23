MathNuggets
MathNuggets
Guests: Kenice Mobley & Rohan Padhye; Shalewa Sharpe & Gastor Almonte
It's a friendtestants reunion! Kenice Mobley & Rohan Padhye, hosts of the podcast Love About Town, return to play a math game about pop culture numbers. Shalewa Sharpe & Gastor Almonte, hosts of The War Report podcast, take on a music parody that's delicious and definitely not nutritious.
Rohan Padhye - Jen Vesp Photography; Shalewa Sharpe - Sandy Honig; Gastor Almonte - Mike Bryk/Courtesy of the Artists