MathNuggets

Guests: Kenice Mobley & Rohan Padhye; Shalewa Sharpe & Gastor Almonte

It's a friendtestants reunion! Kenice Mobley & Rohan Padhye, hosts of the podcast Love About Town, return to play a math game about pop culture numbers. Shalewa Sharpe & Gastor Almonte, hosts of The War Report podcast, take on a music parody that's delicious and definitely not nutritious.