Accessibility links
MathNuggets : Ask Me Another Guests: Kenice Mobley & Rohan Padhye; Shalewa Sharpe & Gastor Almonte

It's a friendtestants reunion! Kenice Mobley & Rohan Padhye, hosts of the podcast Love About Town, return to play a math game about pop culture numbers. Shalewa Sharpe & Gastor Almonte, hosts of The War Report podcast, take on a music parody that's delicious and definitely not nutritious.

Ask Me Another

MathNuggets

MathNuggets

Listen · 52:12
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1019760678/1019761020" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Guests: Kenice Mobley & Rohan Padhye; Shalewa Sharpe & Gastor Almonte

It's a friendtestants reunion! Kenice Mobley & Rohan Padhye, hosts of the podcast Love About Town, return to play a math game about pop culture numbers. Shalewa Sharpe & Gastor Almonte, hosts of The War Report podcast, take on a music parody that's delicious and definitely not nutritious.

Enlarge this image

Left Top: Kenice Mobley + Left Bottom Rohan Padhye; Right Top: Gastor Almonte + Right Bottom: Shalewa Sharpe Rohan Padhye - Jen Vesp Photography; Shalewa Sharpe - Sandy Honig; Gastor Almonte - Mike Bryk/Courtesy of the Artists hide caption

toggle caption
Rohan Padhye - Jen Vesp Photography; Shalewa Sharpe - Sandy Honig; Gastor Almonte - Mike Bryk/Courtesy of the Artists

Left Top: Kenice Mobley + Left Bottom Rohan Padhye; Right Top: Gastor Almonte + Right Bottom: Shalewa Sharpe

Rohan Padhye - Jen Vesp Photography; Shalewa Sharpe - Sandy Honig; Gastor Almonte - Mike Bryk/Courtesy of the Artists