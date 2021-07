In Just 3 Days, An Entire Year's Worth Of Rain Has Fallen On Zhengzhou, China In just three days, one year's worth of rain fell on Zhengzhou, a city of 12 million in central China. The resulting flooding in the region has killed dozens of people, and the rain hasn't stopped.

