Frito-Lay Strike Could End As Workers Vote On A New Labor Agreement Frito-Lay workers are voting on an agreement that could end the strike. It would boost wages, guarantee a weekly day off and end "suicide shifts" — consecutive 12-hour shifts with eight hours between.

Business Frito-Lay Strike Could End As Workers Vote On A New Labor Agreement Frito-Lay Strike Could End As Workers Vote On A New Labor Agreement Listen · 2:13 2:13 Frito-Lay workers are voting on an agreement that could end the strike. It would boost wages, guarantee a weekly day off and end "suicide shifts" — consecutive 12-hour shifts with eight hours between. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor