'This Is Much Worse': Florida Hospitals Handling New Covid Surge NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville, about the worst surge of COVID-19 patients his hospitals have seen yet.

Health 'This Is Much Worse': Florida Hospitals Handling New Covid Surge 'This Is Much Worse': Florida Hospitals Handling New Covid Surge Listen · 8:16 8:16 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville, about the worst surge of COVID-19 patients his hospitals have seen yet. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor