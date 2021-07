With A Subdued Opening Ceremony, The Tokyo Summer Olympics Have Officially Kicked Off The delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics officially kicked off with a subdued Opening Ceremony. Devoid of fans and many athletes, the ceremony still managed to be a somewhat celebratory affair.

Sports With A Subdued Opening Ceremony, The Tokyo Summer Olympics Have Officially Kicked Off With A Subdued Opening Ceremony, The Tokyo Summer Olympics Have Officially Kicked Off Listen · 3:31 3:31 The delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics officially kicked off with a subdued Opening Ceremony. Devoid of fans and many athletes, the ceremony still managed to be a somewhat celebratory affair. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor