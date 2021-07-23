Banque Worms

Last year, Citibank accidentally sent $900 million to lenders of the makeup company, Revlon. Mistaken payments happen all the time in finance, and it's sort of understood that the thing to do is send it back. And that's what everyone thought would happen — except the lenders wouldn't do it. And then a surprising court ruling said that the lenders could keep it. What started as a catty fight between lender and borrower, and escalated into the most unbelievable Wall Street gossip, tells us a lot about who has power in finance right now.

In this episode, what happens when one of the biggest banks in the world accidentally sends $900 million to exactly the wrong groups of people — and tries to get it back.

