'Wait Wait' For July 24, 2021: The Smithsonian's Ellen Stofan Plays Not My Job

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Ellen Stofan and panelists Laci Mosley, Bobcat Goldthwait and Karen Chee. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Quadrennial Disaster; Bezos Aldrin; Blimey, Mummy!

Panel Questions

Who's A Better Dog?

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about skeletons in the closets of government officials, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz The Smithsonian's Ellen Stofan On Attics

Ellen Stofan is a planetary geologist, a NASA scientist, a former director of the Smithsonian's Air and Space museum, and is now the undersecretary of science and research at the Smithsonian. Since the Smithsonian is known as the "nation's attic" we've invited her to answer three questions about weird collections in other people's attics.

Panel Questions

Subway Struggles; A Dentist Loses His Crown; Quarantine Spelling Problems

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Crafty Kraft Ice Cream; Uncle Leo; and Sex and the Pledge Drive.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the big surprise at the Tokyo Olympics.