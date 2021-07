Saturday Sports: The Olympics Have Finally Begun The Summer Olympics are officially underway following yesterday's opening ceremony in Tokyo, a year after they were originally scheduled. COVID restrictions mean fans can't watch events in-person.

Sports Saturday Sports: The Olympics Have Finally Begun Saturday Sports: The Olympics Have Finally Begun Audio will be available later today. The Summer Olympics are officially underway following yesterday's opening ceremony in Tokyo, a year after they were originally scheduled. COVID restrictions mean fans can't watch events in-person. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor