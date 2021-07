Sunny War Revisits Her Early Career In New Album Virtuoso guitarist Sunny War is releasing her first album for the first time. It's called Seems You Haven't Learned.

Music Sunny War Revisits Her Early Career In New Album Sunny War Revisits Her Early Career In New Album Audio will be available later today. Virtuoso guitarist Sunny War is releasing her first album for the first time. It's called Seems You Haven't Learned. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor