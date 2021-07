Some State Officials Say Landmark Opioid Settlement Doesn't Do Enough To Help A $26-billion settlement has been reached for companies involved in the prescription opioid epidemic. But what happens next?

Health Some State Officials Say Landmark Opioid Settlement Doesn't Do Enough To Help Some State Officials Say Landmark Opioid Settlement Doesn't Do Enough To Help Listen · 4:22 4:22 A $26-billion settlement has been reached for companies involved in the prescription opioid epidemic. But what happens next? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor