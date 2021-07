Gun Violence In Austin, Texas, Reflects Broader National Pattern As homicide rates spike nationwide, NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Steve Adler, mayor of Austin, Texas, about how his city is handling violent crime and gun violence.

National Gun Violence In Austin, Texas, Reflects Broader National Pattern Gun Violence In Austin, Texas, Reflects Broader National Pattern Listen · 7:06 7:06 As homicide rates spike nationwide, NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Steve Adler, mayor of Austin, Texas, about how his city is handling violent crime and gun violence. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor