Federal Health Advisors Debate Over Necessity Of COVID Booster Shots The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices took up the issue of whether or not to recommend a third or "booster" shot of a COVID vaccine for the immunocompromised.

Health Federal Health Advisors Debate Over Necessity Of COVID Booster Shots Federal Health Advisors Debate Over Necessity Of COVID Booster Shots Listen · 2:39 2:39 The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices took up the issue of whether or not to recommend a third or "booster" shot of a COVID vaccine for the immunocompromised. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor