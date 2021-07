What Lessons Can Be Learned From The 9/11 Commission? NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former New Jersey Gov. Thomas Kean about the roadblocks that he and other lawmakers faced in setting up the 9/11 Commission, which he chaired.

Politics What Lessons Can Be Learned From The 9/11 Commission? Listen · 8:22