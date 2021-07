Many Airlines Are Ill-Prepared For The Wave Of Returning Passengers As millions of Americans return to the skies, some airlines are struggling to meet demand, and deal with a spike in unruly behavior by passengers — mostly over the mask mandate.

Many Airlines Are Ill-Prepared For The Wave Of Returning Passengers

As millions of Americans return to the skies, some airlines are struggling to meet demand, and deal with a spike in unruly behavior by passengers — mostly over the mask mandate.