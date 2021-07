Baltimore Museum Of Art Tries Something New To Include More Diverse Perspectives Who are the curators for the exhibit opening in March? The folks who spend the most time with the art, and gently remind people not to touch it — 17 members of the museum's security team.

Baltimore Museum Of Art Tries Something New To Include More Diverse Perspectives

Who are the curators for the exhibit opening in March? The folks who spend the most time with the art, and gently remind people not to touch it — 17 members of the museum's security team.