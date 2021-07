Dr. Fauci Warns COVID-19 Cases Are Headed In The Wrong Direction As the Delta variant fuels a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the nation's leading infectious disease expert says the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction, and a vaccine booster may be needed.

Health Dr. Fauci Warns COVID-19 Cases Are Headed In The Wrong Direction Dr. Fauci Warns COVID-19 Cases Are Headed In The Wrong Direction Audio will be available later today. As the Delta variant fuels a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the nation's leading infectious disease expert says the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction, and a vaccine booster may be needed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor