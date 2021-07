Atlanta's Scandal-Plagued Ex-Mayor Is Trying To Make A Comeback A rise in crime is playing into mayoral races. In Atlanta, Kasim Reed, a two term mayor who left office in a cloud of corruption allegations, is a leading candidate, running a campaign tough on crime.

