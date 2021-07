Pentagon Chief To Visit Regions In Southeast Asia That Are Potential Flashpoints Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is traveling to Southeast Asia, the first Cabinet secretary to do so since President Biden took office. The trip comes at a time of growing tension with China.

