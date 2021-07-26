At Least 7 People Die In A 20-Car Pileup In A Utah Sandstorm

Utah Highway Patrol via AP
This photo provided by the Utah Highway Patrol and posted on the Utah Department of Public Safety website shows the scene of a fatal pileup Sunday on Interstate 15 in Millard County, near the town of Kanosh, Utah.
Utah Highway Patrol via AP
KANOSH, Utah — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup crash during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said.
The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
This photo provided by the Utah Highway Patrol and posted on the Utah Department of Public Safety website shows several of the vehicles involved in a fatal pileup Sunday on Interstate 15 in Millard County, near the town of Kanosh, Utah.
The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm, which reduced visibility, the highway patrol said.
Kanosh is located about 160 miles south of Salt Lake City.