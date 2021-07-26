Accessibility links
Utah Sandstorm Causes 20-Car Crash, Killing At Least 7 People Ground and air ambulances were used to transport victims of the crash on Interstate 15, which happened about 160 miles south of Salt Lake City.

At Least 7 People Die In A 20-Car Pileup In A Utah Sandstorm

The Associated Press

This photo provided by the Utah Highway Patrol and posted on the Utah Department of Public Safety website shows the scene of a fatal pileup Sunday on Interstate 15 in Millard County, near the town of Kanosh, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol via AP hide caption

Utah Highway Patrol via AP

KANOSH, Utah — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup crash during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said.

The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

This photo provided by the Utah Highway Patrol and posted on the Utah Department of Public Safety website shows several of the vehicles involved in a fatal pileup Sunday on Interstate 15 in Millard County, near the town of Kanosh, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol via AP hide caption

Utah Highway Patrol via AP

The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm, which reduced visibility, the highway patrol said.

Kanosh is located about 160 miles south of Salt Lake City.