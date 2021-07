Dr. Zeke Emanuel On His Call For Healthcare Employers To Require Vaccines For Workers NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who organized an effort backed by over 50 medical groups for healthcare and long-term care employers to require their workers get COVID-19 vaccines.

Health Dr. Zeke Emanuel On His Call For Healthcare Employers To Require Vaccines For Workers Dr. Zeke Emanuel On His Call For Healthcare Employers To Require Vaccines For Workers Listen · 6:22 6:22 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who organized an effort backed by over 50 medical groups for healthcare and long-term care employers to require their workers get COVID-19 vaccines. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor