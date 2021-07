Many Afghans Urgently Need Visas, But The U.S. Special Visa Program Has Fallen Behind Thousands of Afghans who have been promised U.S. visas are facing death threats from the Taliban, and the U.S. effort to evacuate them is facing daunting hurdles.

World Many Afghans Urgently Need Visas, But The U.S. Special Visa Program Has Fallen Behind Listen · 4:11