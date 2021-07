The Rage And Wonder Of A Mother Unleashed (Literally) NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Rachel Yoder about her new novel, Night*****: a surrealistic exploration of the exhilaration and rage of motherhood, with a mom who just might be turning into a dog.

Author Interviews The Rage And Wonder Of A Mother Unleashed (Literally) The Rage And Wonder Of A Mother Unleashed (Literally) Listen · 7:53 7:53 NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Rachel Yoder about her new novel, Night*****: a surrealistic exploration of the exhilaration and rage of motherhood, with a mom who just might be turning into a dog. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor