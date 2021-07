Power Struggle In Tunisia Threatens The Country's Fragile Democracy Tunisia's fragile democracy is put to the test as the president shuts down parliament — drawing praise from crowds in the streets but also accusations of an attempted coup.

Africa Power Struggle In Tunisia Threatens The Country's Fragile Democracy Power Struggle In Tunisia Threatens The Country's Fragile Democracy Audio will be available later today. Tunisia's fragile democracy is put to the test as the president shuts down parliament — drawing praise from crowds in the streets but also accusations of an attempted coup. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor