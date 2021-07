New York City Mandates Municipal Workers Be Vaccinated By Mid-September New York City announced that government workers, including teachers and police, must be vaccinated by mid-September. Those who refuse will have to wear masks indoors and submit to weekly testing.

Health New York City Mandates Municipal Workers Be Vaccinated By Mid-September New York City Mandates Municipal Workers Be Vaccinated By Mid-September Audio will be available later today. New York City announced that government workers, including teachers and police, must be vaccinated by mid-September. Those who refuse will have to wear masks indoors and submit to weekly testing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor