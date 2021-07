Japan's Position On Defending Taiwan Has Taken A Remarkable Shift Driven by perceptions of an increasing threat from China, Japanese politicians have publicly and unprecedentedly said that if China attacks Taiwan, Japan should defend the island with the U.S.

Asia Japan's Position On Defending Taiwan Has Taken A Remarkable Shift Japan's Position On Defending Taiwan Has Taken A Remarkable Shift Audio will be available later today. Driven by perceptions of an increasing threat from China, Japanese politicians have publicly and unprecedentedly said that if China attacks Taiwan, Japan should defend the island with the U.S. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor