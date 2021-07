As Immigration Courts Face Backlogs, Advocates Say It's Time To Overhaul The System Immigration courts are facing massive backlogs because of the COVID-19 pandemic and long-standing structural issues. Advocates say it's time to overhaul the system.

National As Immigration Courts Face Backlogs, Advocates Say It's Time To Overhaul The System As Immigration Courts Face Backlogs, Advocates Say It's Time To Overhaul The System Listen · 3:54 3:54 Immigration courts are facing massive backlogs because of the COVID-19 pandemic and long-standing structural issues. Advocates say it's time to overhaul the system. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor