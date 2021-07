Male Survivors Of Sexual Abuse Struggle To Find Treatment Male victims of sexual trauma face a lot of obstacles to getting help. They have trouble finding people to believe their stories, even when they find the strength to seek assistance.

Mental Health Male Survivors Of Sexual Abuse Struggle To Find Treatment