Coastal Residents Question Where Funds Will Come From To Fight Rising Sea Levels Facebook's campus on the shoreline of San Francisco Bay is at risk from rising sea levels. So is a nearby low-income community. That's raising questions about who should be paying for climate change.

Environment Coastal Residents Question Where Funds Will Come From To Fight Rising Sea Levels Coastal Residents Question Where Funds Will Come From To Fight Rising Sea Levels Listen · 6:35 6:35 Facebook's campus on the shoreline of San Francisco Bay is at risk from rising sea levels. So is a nearby low-income community. That's raising questions about who should be paying for climate change. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor