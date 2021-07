While Finishing Up An Album, Kanye West Has A Unique Living Arrangement The rapper is living in a stadium in Atlanta while completing his 10th studio album, according to The Associated Press. Donda was supposed to be released last Friday — now it's due Aug. 6.

