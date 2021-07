Philippine Weightlifter Captures Olympic Gold And Makes History Hidilyn Diaz set a record Monday, winning the Philippines' first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The country had been trying to reach the podium's top spot for nearly 100 years.

Hidilyn Diaz set a record Monday, winning the Philippines' first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The country had been trying to reach the podium's top spot for nearly 100 years.