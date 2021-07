Olympic Spotlight: U.S. Women Participate In Gymnastics Team Final The U.S. women's gymnastics team hasn't lost an Olympic or world championship since 2011. But that may change at the Tokyo Olympics. During qualifying, the squad did not look as sharp as usual.

