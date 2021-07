Gymnastics Star Simone Biles Pulls Out Of Olympic Team Event NPR's Noel King talks to Christine Brennan, sports columnist with USA Today, about U.S. gymnast Simone Biles leaving the team gymnastics final due to a medical issue.

Sports Gymnastics Star Simone Biles Pulls Out Of Olympic Team Event Gymnastics Star Simone Biles Pulls Out Of Olympic Team Event Listen · 3:36 3:36 NPR's Noel King talks to Christine Brennan, sports columnist with USA Today, about U.S. gymnast Simone Biles leaving the team gymnastics final due to a medical issue. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor