Cuba Blames The U.S. For A Molotov Cocktail Attack At Its Paris Embassy French authorities are investigating the attack late Monday. Cuban embassies around the world have have been the scene demonstrations since protests erupted on the island earlier this month.

Cuba Blames The U.S. For A Molotov Cocktail Attack At Its Paris Embassy

The Associated Press

The entrance of the Cuban Embassy in Paris was vandalized Monday night. French authorities are investigating the attack, which involved two Molotov cocktails and caused minor damage building. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez blamed the United States for the attack. Catherine Gaschka/AP hide caption

Catherine Gaschka/AP

PARIS — French authorities said Tuesday they are investigating a gasoline bomb attack that caused minor damage to the Cuban Embassy.

The Paris prosecutor's office said an investigation is under way. No one has been arrested or claimed responsibility, and no one was hurt, according to police.

The French Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and said extra security was ordered around the embassy. A police van was stationed outside on Tuesday.

Paris police said two gasoline bombs hit the embassy late Monday night. The flames were out by the time firefighters arrived, police said.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry's International Press Center said three Molotov cocktails were thrown, with two hitting the embassy and setting a fire. Cuban diplomats extinguished the blaze as French firefighters and police arrived at the scene, it said.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez blamed the United States for the attack.

Cuban embassies in many cities around the world have been the scene of demonstrations both against and for Cuba's government in reaction to protests that erupted across the island on July 11-12.

Cuba has accused the U.S. government of fomenting a social media campaign aimed at destabilizing the Caribbean nation, which is going through a severe economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and U.S. sanctions.