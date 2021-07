As The House Investigation Kicks Off, A Look Back At How The Capitol Riot Unfolded The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection held its first hearing Tuesday. We look back on how that day unfolded.

National Security As The House Investigation Kicks Off, A Look Back At How The Capitol Riot Unfolded As The House Investigation Kicks Off, A Look Back At How The Capitol Riot Unfolded Listen · 3:23 3:23 The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection held its first hearing Tuesday. We look back on how that day unfolded. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor