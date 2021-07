Simone Biles Has Withdrawn From Gymnastics Team Finals For Mental Health Reasons Simone Biles pulled out of the women's gymnastics Olympics team finals competition for mental health reasons. A winner of five Olympic medals, Biles' reason was the pressure she carries.

Simone Biles pulled out of the women's gymnastics Olympics team finals competition for mental health reasons. A winner of five Olympic medals, Biles' reason was the pressure she carries.