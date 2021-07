Georgia Man Accused In Atlanta-Area Spa Killings Has Received 4 Life Sentences A Georgia man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta-area spas received four life sentences without parole. He faces four other murder charges in Atlanta where he could receive the death penalty.

