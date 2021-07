The Search Surfside Is Over, But The Grieving Process Continues For Many Involved The last of 98 victims of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., has been identified after a long rescue effort. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with grief counselor Heather Winters about what's next.

Mental Health The Search Surfside Is Over, But The Grieving Process Continues For Many Involved The Search Surfside Is Over, But The Grieving Process Continues For Many Involved Listen · 3:51 3:51 The last of 98 victims of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., has been identified after a long rescue effort. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with grief counselor Heather Winters about what's next. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor