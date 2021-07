In Committee Hearing, U.S. Capitol Police Sergeant Recalled His Fear During The Riot The first House select committee hearing began to investigate who was behind the Jan. 6 insurrection and what role former President Trump may have played as his supporters stormed the Capitol.

The first House select committee hearing began to investigate who was behind the Jan. 6 insurrection and what role former President Trump may have played as his supporters stormed the Capitol.