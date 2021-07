Rep. Schiff, A Member Of Jan. 6 Investigation Committee, On Hearing From Officers NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., member of the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, about Tuesday's testimony from law enforcement officers.

National Rep. Schiff, A Member Of Jan. 6 Investigation Committee, On Hearing From Officers Rep. Schiff, A Member Of Jan. 6 Investigation Committee, On Hearing From Officers Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., member of the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, about Tuesday's testimony from law enforcement officers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor