Alabama's Vaccination Rate Is The Lowest In The U.S. And COVID-19 Infections Are Up Public health officials are sounding the alarm in Alabama, the state with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country. New infections are spiking, yet fewer people are seeking shots.

Health Alabama's Vaccination Rate Is The Lowest In The U.S. And COVID-19 Infections Are Up Alabama's Vaccination Rate Is The Lowest In The U.S. And COVID-19 Infections Are Up Audio will be available later today. Public health officials are sounding the alarm in Alabama, the state with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country. New infections are spiking, yet fewer people are seeking shots. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor